Why this extra special Chevrolet Corvette sold for over $4 million

With the mid-engined C8 Corvette tantalisingly close to being officially unveiled, the spotlight has been taken off the previous generation Corvette, the C7.

While not many people are still talking about the incredibly-quick C7 Corvette, the final production car still fetched an incredible price when it went under the hammer at Barret-Jackson.

Usually priced at around $120,000, this particular C7 saw a $4 million price hike as it crossed the stage in America, and ended up in the hands of social media mogul Dan Snyder.

The last ever front-engined Corvette broke Barrett-Jackson's for the most expensive automaker-donated vehicle that has sold at one of their events.

Snapping up the final Dodge Viper and Dodge Demon for $1 million last year, Snyder is building up quite the garage.

"It’s exhilarating to win and a privilege to have the responsibility of caring for these historic vehicles that I believe are an important part of America’s heritage. To me, they exemplify American craftsmanship, engineering excellence, and manufacturing prowess," Snyder said.

Alongside his son, Dan has close to 100 performance cars in his collection which includes 30 Dodge Vipers. Two of these said Vipers are ACR models, which managed to famously lap the Nürburgring in just 7:01:03.

"American muscle cars are a vanishing breed and should be preserved and celebrated because they provide a uniquely American driving experience of open roads, unlimited horizons, and individual freedom," he added.

Unlike a lot of cars that sit in collections, Snyder revealed that he plans to drive the car regularly, and let it do what it was designed to do. Proceeds from the $4 million sale are going to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which assists injured military members and their families.