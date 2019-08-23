Will Volkswagen's ID.3 be star for the brand?

As Volkswagen prepares to reveal the ID.3 at Frankfurt motor show, the brand hopes that the all-electric car will become a hero vehicle for it like the Beetle and Golf.

VW will launch three models of the ID.3 car: a base model with a 45kWh battery and 330km range; mid-spec with 58kWh battery and 420km range; while the top spec has a 550km range and 77kWh battery.

It was first shown as the I.D. concept car at the 2016 Paris motor show, and goes into production next year. It will be one of five new Volkswagen brand models based on the MEB platform.

VW will also use next month’s Frankfurt motor show to reveal its new brand design to the public with the motto “New Volkswagen”.

“After the Beetle and the Golf, the ID.3 will usher in a new era for Volkswagen – electric, fully connected and balance sheet carbon-neutral,” the brand says.

The strategic transformation with a reorientation of content and sustainable products, initiated almost four years ago, is now to become visible with the new brand design.

The presentation of the brand is to become significantly younger, more digital and therefore more modern.

“The IAA in Frankfurt will be a pivotal moment in the strategic reorientation of the Volkswagen brand. The results of our work will become visible with the ID.3 and the new brand design,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.

“We look forward to presenting ‘New Volkswagen’ to the public.”

We can expect to see the VW ID.3 in New Zealand next year, alongside the Porsche Taycan EV.