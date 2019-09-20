World's cheapest Bugatti: $50,000 electric toy car sells out instantly

Securing a Bugatti for under $1 million is quite a big ask, but as we saw earlier this week, questionable Veyron models can be had for as little as $200,000.

Also falling under the sub-million dollar Bugatti category is the Baby II, an electric toy car built as a collaboration between The Little Car Company and the French marque.

First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the Baby II caused quite a stir in the Bugatti community, and customers rushed in to place their orders. All 500 units were sold within three weeks, at the eye-watering $50,000 price tag.

To build the electric model, every single component of the 1924 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix was digitally scanned, and re-manufactured at a 75 per cent scale.

Unlike the original Type 35, the Baby II is fully-electric, and features an extremely complex drive train. A regenerative braking system has been incorporated into this powertrain that is power by a lithium-ion battery.

Because Bugatti's electric toy car was built to 75 per cent scale, both adults and children can drive it. A sliding pedal box, eight-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tyres, and the original steering and suspension system all features in the car.

In child mode, just 1kW is usable, and the car will top out at 20km/h. Adult mode on the other hand, allows for 4kW to be used, and it will reach 45km/h. Bugatti claims that a total range of 30km is achievable on one charge.

In true Bugatti style, the Macaron badge sitting at the front of the roadster is made of solid silver.

Three guises of the Baby II were available to purchase, the base Baby II, the carbon-fibre-bodied Baby II Vitesse, and lastly, the Baby II Pur Sang. The last two models come with a 'Speed Key', and feature a hand-crafted body.

If you've got a sudden urge to drop $50K on one of these bad boys, but have missed the boat, Bugatti invites potential buyers to register their interest for another production run. So get in quick!