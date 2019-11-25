World's craziest 3000HP custom truck to fetch millions at auction

In the trucking world, four-figure torque figures are nothing to shake a stick at, as the huge displacement turbo-diesel engines are designed to handle incredible load for prolonged periods of time.

Four-figure power figures, on the other hand, are usually reserved for race cars, and SEMA builds that proudly feature Bluetooth drive shafts, and questionable fabrication work.

As you would've seen by now, this particular truck doesn't fall into the standard category by and means, and looks like something that's come right out of SEMA.

To build this beast that has been dubbed 'Thor', the chassis of a Peterbilt 359 crew cab tractor unit was stretched to a huge 44 feet. With this custom chassis to work with, almost everything on the truck was refinished in chrome or polished aluminium, including all the underside components.

Before we get into the insane power plant weighing down the front end, the custom work that has gone into the aesthetics can't be overlooked. At the front, a huge 1933 Ford-inspired chrome grille is flanked by a set of flared fenders, and while the paint looks like it should belong in an old 'Overhaulin' episode, it's truly stunning.

Interestingly, the owner had sourced a V24-71 Detroit Diesel from a 92-foot boat before starting the build. This engine is comprised of two diesel 14-litre V12 engines mated back-to-back with splined cranks.

As a naturally aspirated 28-litre 24-cylinder engine simply wasn't enough for a build of this size, 12 superchargers were slapped on top of the insane lump for a total power output of just under 3500hp or 2609kW.

Performance figures haven't been discussed in the listing on the Worldwide Auctioneers website, but we can imagine that this big rig would seriously move — if it can put all that power down to the ground that is. Also, this thing would have the turning circle of a cruise ship, but that's not the point, right?

Thor's current owner and builder has revealed that it cost $7 million to build, and considering it took a team of four people over seven years to finish it, we're not going to dispute that figure.

It will be interesting to see if that $7 million will be recouped when Thor crosses the block.