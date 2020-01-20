World's first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray sells for $4.5 million at auction

Late last year, the final new front-engined Chevrolet Corvette crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson, and sold for a whopping $4 million, of which the proceeds went to a charity that supports injured veterans.

In an auction over the weekend that was extremely reminiscent of that one, the very first mid-engined Corvette C8 crossed that same auction block, and sold for a smidge more at $4.5 million.

Just like that last C7 Corvette, proceeds from selling the VIN 001 'Vette will be going to charity, but this time to the Detroit Children's Fund — a fund set on growing the amount of quality schools around Detroit.

This is the same charity that received the auction proceeds from the first 2020 Mustang GT500 which sold for $1.6 million, and the first 2020 Toyota Supra, which fetched $3.1 million late last year.

As this is the first C8 to be sold, it comes in the highest possible spec available right now. This 3LT trim includes the Z51 performance package, rear spoiler, removable roof panel, and the GT2 seats.

As you would expect with a $4.5 million price tag, the new owner of this C8 has the option of picking his car up from Chevrolet's factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as well as a guided tour of the Corvette Museum and unique artwork.

Rick Hendrick was the winner of the auction, who happens to be the founder and CEO of Hendrick Companies, which happens to be one of America's biggest car dealership networks.

"I am the number one Corvette junkie in the world,” said Hendrick. "Thanks to Chevrolet and Barrett-Jackson, because they always pick charities that are so good and help so many people."