Yeehaw, Mercedes-Benz launches all-new GLE SUV in Texas

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating its medium SUV turning 21 by giving it a radical makeover, with new engines, new technology and new looks inside and out.

Launched to the global media at San Antonio, Texas, the GLE is set to give its popular GLC sibling a run for its money when it arrives in New Zealand second quarter 2019.

Since its launch in 1997 under the badge M-Class, Mercedes-Benz has sold more than two million of its medium SUVs worldwide. In 2015, it was rebadged GLE and has been the company’s best-selling SUV.

The all-new GLE is being built at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and production started last month.

New Zealand will get the GLE 300d and 400d, with prices announced closer to launch date. We will get the seven-seater as standard, with a five-seater available at no extra cost to customers.

Both models get 4Matic all-wheel drive with Torque on Demand as standard, while 48-volt E-Active body control suspension and road surface scan and curve available at a cost option.

“Since its introduction in 1998, the GLE range has been one of the best-selling Mercedes-Benz SUV’s,” said Mercedes-Benz NZ general manager, Ben Giffin.

“Combining all the luxury and safety aspects of our luxury sedans, with the off-road prowess and functionality of an SUV. 20 years ago it was an innovative concept, and one that customers instantly associated with."

“With the introduction of the all new model, the GLE now brings with it the latest in Mercedes-Benz technology, including the innovative MBUX system with ‘Hey Mercedes’, plus a host of all new inline 6-cylinder diesel engines,” he said.

“We are confident this new model will build upon the reputation, and success the GLE has experienced over the last 20 years.”

The 300d has the new 2-litre diesel engine producing 180kW of power and 500Nm of torque. The 400d gets the 3-litre diesel producing 243kW of power and 700Nm of torque.

* For our full review of the all-new GLE, check out next Saturday’s Driven magazine.