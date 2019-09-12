You can build you own Defender – Lego piece by Lego piece

Can’t afford the new Land Rover Defender that was revealed this week at Frankfurt motor show? We have the solution for you – a Lego version of the short-wheelbase Defender 90.

Pricing and delivery timing for the new Defender will be announced in the coming weeks for the New Zealand market, but in the meantime, Lego teamed up with Land Rover to create a realistic version of the Defender.

The 1 1/6th version of the Defender include authentic body panels and rims, four-wheel drive with three differentials, fully independent suspension, a working winch and Lego Technic’s most sophisticated gearbox yet. It also has accessories such as the standing roof rack and side-mounted ladder.

But set aside some time to build the Lego Technic as it has 2573-pieces.

Lego Group’s marketing director, Niels Henrik Horsted, said: “I’m very excited about this new model – a truly impressive job done by our Lego Group designers. Together with Land Rover, we’ve blended elements, design and innovative engineering into a set that shows the boundless creativity.”

The Lego Defender will go on sale on October and priced from around $300 – and you could even buy it for your children for Christmas, but at Driven we’d prefer to build it ourselves.