You can now buy a manual 2020 Toyota Supra, but there's a catch

When the 2020 Toyota Supra was first announced, two massive criticisms closely followed, 1 — that it's basically a BMW Z4, and 2 — there's no manual transmission option.

While the eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox can shift faster than a driver could ever do with three pedals and a stick, for most, it's about the character that the transmission adds to the car.

Don't miss a thing, click here to follow Driven on Instagram for news, behind the scenes, and much more

Famous for being one of the first to swap a gated manual transmission into Ferrari 458 and 488 models, European Auto Group in Texas are taking orders for manual-swapped Toyota Supras.

According to Carbuzz, the shop is planning on using all BMW-sourced parts in the swap, that will see the turbocharged 3.0-litre BMW engine paired with a BMW-sourced six-speed.

According to EAG owner, Art Bartosik, the swap will cost around US$12,000 for parts and labour, and takes between 30 and 45 days to complete.

It's going to be interesting to see who this offends, as the purists are usually all for the older tech, and the racers seem to love having three pedals — it's a win-win as far as we're concerned.

We're surprised that it took this long for someone to offer this kit though, as an American company had already started to offer 2JZ conversion kits before the car was released.

Since the 2020 Supra's release, Toyota has spoken about the possibility of a manual transmission being thrown into the mix, but it seems that it's not going to happen any time soon.