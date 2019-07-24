Home / News / Your chance to buy New Zealand's cheapest new plug-in hybrid

By Liz Dobson • 24/07/2019
Photos / Matthew Hansen
Photos / Matthew Hansen

Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand has just announced the cheapest new plug-in electric vehicle – but you’d have to be quick as only 100 units are for sale.

The Outlander PHEV VRX has a run-out cost of $52,990, making it the cheapest new EV in our market.

Mitsubishi NZ says the price point “betters a number of petrol and diesel equivalents currently available on the market”.

 “Mitsubishi Motors is a pioneer in hybrid EV technology and we want to encourage as many Kiwis as possible to join the move towards EV motoring,” said Reece Congdon, MMNZ Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

 “Hopefully the lower price point on our top-of-the-range model should help tip the scales for those still on the fence. 

“With more charging stations than ever before, there’s no question that Kiwis are becoming more comfortable with the concept of EV vehicles. The appeal of one that offers the best of both worlds – like the Outlander PHEV – remains high thanks to its ability to offer the fuel-efficiency and low-emission performance of an EV with the convenience and range of a regular SUV.”

In the 2018 financial year, PHEVs were the fastest-growing electric segment in New Zealand.

“Kiwis have a longstanding affection for the Outlander badge; the PHEV model was the first hybrid SUV in New Zealand and, ever since its launch in 2014, it has remained the most popular vehicle in its class1.”

Since the launch in 2014, MMNZ has sold 1300 and the rate of uptake continues to climb.

“In 2019, Outlander PHEV sales grew 37 per cent year-on-year, with some record-breaking months that tipped sales over the 1000 mark.”

