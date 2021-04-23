Next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser spotted ahead of launch

Considering that the current Toyota Land Cruiser (J200) is over a decade old now, it makes perfect sense to see it replaced with a brand new model, but how different is this new one going to be?

Up until now, we've could only guess as to what Toyota would do with this new Land Cruiser on the outside, but thanks to a keen-eyed Instagram user in Japan, we've finally got an idea.

Unsurprisingly, Toyota has followed international trends and has enlarged the grille at the front significantly, as well as redesigning the headlights and daytime running lights.

As for the rest of the off-road SUV, everything looks rather familiar, including the glasshouse that looks reminiscent of the Lexus GX SUV. The same goes for the roof line and door surrounds.

Considering that the Land Cruiser looks finished, it's interesting that Toyota didn't use the recent Shanghai Auto Show to launch it, but we can imagine an unveiling is imminent.

In terms of engines, it's been widely reported that the much-loved turbo dieselV8 won't feature in this next-generation Land Cruiser, instead being replaced with a V6 of some kind.

Exact power train details remain a mystery, but some have predicted a flagship model featuring the V35A-FTS 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 hybrid taken from the Lexus LS 500.