Next-generation Volkswagen Amarok teased again, South African production confirmed

Now that the new Ford Ranger is out in the open, the next big ute unveiling that we have to look forward is coming from Volkswagen, and is regarding the new Amarok.

While the German brand is yet to reveal an actual picture of the new ute, we've got the third set of animated teasers for you, depicting the slightly more sculpted and muscular ute.

This new Amarok will be sharing underpinnings with the new Ford Ranger, but will wear a completely different body. According to reports, the hardpoints and the glasshouse will remain the same, but that's where it ends.

In this new teaser, we can see the new Amarok dressed up in a Wilderness Foundation Africa (WFA) livery, wearing a set of off-road with extra off-road gear on the roof.

We can see at the front that the headlights are fully integrated into the grille, and the muscular bonnet and fenders give it a very rugged look.

We also get our first look into the cabin, where a few similarities with the Ranger are present. For instance, the large centre-mounted touchscreen is the same, as well as the digital cluster.

Volkswagen has claimed that this new Amarok will "not be deterred by any rough terrain”. It will also “feature innovations that have not been seen before in this segment."

While this ute has been developed in Australia and Europe, it will be built in South Africa and Argentina instead of Germany.