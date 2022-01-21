Nissan Australia create pet accessories that every dog owner needs

Nissan Australia has created a series of accessories, specifically designed to make travelling with dogs a little easier.

The accessories, designed for the Qashqai, X-Trail, and Patrol, were created to make dogs more comfortable when travelling in the cars boot.

The Dog Pack comes with a rear protection tray (or a mat depending on the vehicle), a reflective trunk lip protector, an over-seat cargo organiser, and an all-terrain dog bed. It also includes a four-piece dog travel set, with is equipped with an easy-store dog bowl, leash, a poo bag holder, and a sealable food bag.

There is also an additional ramp which extends to 1.6 metres, making it easier for dogs to get in and out of the car. Study's have found that all dogs could benefit from this feature, not just those that are old or small. It found that dogs jumping in and out of SUVs can lead to “augmented levels of loading on anatomical structures” that could cause serious joint or bone injury.

The package also includes a sturdy cargo barrier to keep dogs from entering the cabin of the vehicle.

“For so many of us, our pets are like a member of the family, and now it’s easier than ever to bring your dog along with you on your next road trip, whether to the local park or to the other side of the country,” says Nissan Australia managing director, Adam Paterson. “The Nissan Dog Pack puts your furry friend front and centre, with ramps, comfortable beds, travel bowls for food and water, and new ways to organise your cargo area. Both you and your pet will love our new accessories.”

Prices range from AU$339 to AU$1,215 for The Dog Pack.