Nissan confirms all-new X-Trail is coming soon to New Zealand

Nissan will soon welcome an all-new X-Trail in New Zealand.

It'll launch in New Zealand towards the end of 2022, and is all-new in every sense, featuring a new platform, new safety equipment, and improved levels of capability courtesy of a new Intelligent 4x4 system that offers up to five distinct drive modes to cover every terrain possibility.

The all-new X-Trail also features a new exterior design, a cabin that delivers both practicality and a premium experience, with a host of new technology features.

“The Nissan X-Trail has been a family favourite in New Zealand for more than 20 years, with more than 21,000 vehicles sold since its launch here in 2001,” says Nissan New Zealand Managing Director, Ben Hamilton.

“That’s an impressive legacy to protect, and it’s one we take very seriously. Which is why the all-new X-Trail introduces a bold new look, incredible technology and safety features, and even more capability, all while still sticking true to its heritage of unlocking fun and adventure for Kiwi families.”

Blending its premium look with practicality, the all-new X-Trail’s exterior design embraces its fun and adventurous ethos.

New LED headlights, a stylish “floating” roofline, and the evolved Nissan V-Motion grille are joined by a fashion-first for the X-Trail - the ability to specify two-tone body colours.

Inside, easy-to-use technology meets easy-to-live-in space, with premium look-and-feel materials and the latest in Nissan infotainment technology.

The all-new X-Trail safety systems act as an extra set of eyes on the road, with advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology designed to see where you can’t, and react if you don’t.

Nissan’s most advanced SUV to date is also its most capable, with the all-new X-Trail debuting an Intelligent 4x4 system with direct coupling that reacts faster than ever before, allowing for the seamless transfer of power between axles for the ultimate in stability and traction.

Hill Descent Control and five distinct drive modes ensure the all-new X-Trail is as ready for adventure as you are.

The all-new X-Trail will launch in New Zealand in late 2022. More detailed specifications will be revealed closer to its official launch.