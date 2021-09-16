Nissan e-power set for NZ launch with all-new Qashqai

After a slew of SUV releases from the likes of Toyota, Kia, and Mazda, Nissan looks to jump in on the hype, revealing details around the new Qashqai SUV that will be landing later this month.

Featuring all-new looks, and a range of engine options, it looks like Nissan's popular SUV could be set to hit the ground running, as long as production issues don't hamper deliveries.

It's easy to see the styling differences from the last model, but Nissan also claims that this SUV should drive a lot differently. This is thanks to the new multi-link rear suspension system, according to Nissan.

As standard, the Qashqai comes on 17-inch alloy wheels, and features automatic LED headlights. On the inside, it gets a 7.0-inch digital cluster display, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

An impressive safety suite is also standard across the range, including Front and rear autonomous emergency braking with front cyclist and junction detection, blind-spot warning and intervention, traffic sign recognition, and parking sensors.

“The new Qashqai is the perfect example of style meeting substance, from its sleek exterior design and premium cabin to its advanced safety equipment and powerful yet efficient engine options,” says Nissan New Zealand Managing Director, Ben Hamilton.

Opting for a higher-spec model gets buyers a 9.0-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of power train options, buyers will get the choice of a turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol engine, or an e-power hybrid option.

Power and torque figures for the petrol-only Qashqai sit at 110kW and 250Nm, which is an improvement over the last model, despite the smaller displacement engine.

Set to arrive in early 2022 is the e-power Qashqai, which pairs a 140kW electric motor with a turbocharged three cylinder engine that makes 115kW, and serves as a petrol-powered generator.

First launching on the Qashqai next year, it seems that Nissan New Zealand is quite excited about e-power coming to the country, and with clean car discounts on the table, it isn't hard to see why.

While it's quite a complicated system, the simplified way of explaining it is that e-power vehicles use a petrol engine as a generator to power an electric motor that drives the wheels.

“We call e-POWER a best-of-both-worlds solution, offering a driver the key benefits of an EV drive experience without ever having to plug in,” says Nissan New Zealand Managing Director Ben Hamilton.

“Nissan prides itself on delivering Intelligent Mobility solutions in every vehicle, and nowhere is that more obvious than with this Nissan-exclusive solution.

“While a traditional hybrid adds battery power to an internal-combustion engine, e-POWER delivers an EV-like driving experience, including exhilarating acceleration and near-silent operation, all while drastically reducing your fuel use and emissions.

“We are looking forward to our customers experiencing this future-facing technology for themselves.”