Nissan e-Power vehicles confirmed for Australia, is NZ next?

Nissan's announcement to introduce a new type of engine that blends hybrid and electric capabilities into Australia means that a New Zealand launch could also be on the cards.

Taking the form of an electric motor charged by a petrol-fuelled generator, e-Power merges the driving experience of an electric car with a petrol machine’s ease of ownership.

Nissan claims “e-Power is a true EV solution”, which isn’t strictly true of a car that won’t work without unleaded petrol.

The new option is popular in Japan, where it is commonly found in small cars such as the Nissan Note. It’s expected to be part of the new Nissan Qashqai lineup in New Zealand after it's introduced to Australia in 2022.

The Qashqai e-Power uses a 1.5-litre, 115kW petrol engine to provide electricity for a small battery linked to a 140kW/330Nm electric motor powering the front wheels.

Full technical details, including the car’s fuel consumption and price, will be revealed closer to its local debut.

Unlike a conventional hybrid, such as Toyota’s RAV4, there is no mechanical link between the petrol engine and the wheels.

Owners will refuel the car at conventional petrol service stations as opposed to electric car charging points.

- News.com.au