Nissan reckons the new Juke has some GT-R engine technology. No, really

The ever-controversial Nissan Juke will be launched in New Zealand in June in an all-new generation.

Sleeker, still with a touch of the strange, it’s grown in physical dimensions but has also downsized to a high-tech 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Juke is now 75mm longer, 30mm taller and 35mm wider – but still very much a compact SUV.

The original’s circular headlights have carried on, but everything else has sharpened up thanks to Nissan’s new design template, including a “V-Motion” grille.

Nissan says the 84kW/180Nm powerplant borrows its patented Mirror Bore Spray Coating (BSC) technology from the GT-R supercar to reduce friction and improve efficiency. It achieves 5.8L/100km in the ADR Combined fuel economy test.

The same powertrain drives all three Juke variants: the entry $32,990 ST, $37,990 ST-L and $44,390 Ti.

Inside, the new model features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple and Android phone protection. The Bose Personal Audio system fitted to the Ti has eight speakers, including a pair of “UltraNearfield” units integrated into both front-seat headrests.

Every Juke has Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking (including pedestrian and cyclist recognition), Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention.

Automatic LED headlights with High Beam Assist (which increases the field of visibility by 10 metres), reversing camera, rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Driver Alert also appear as standard in the Juke ST.

Stepping up to the ST-L adds front parking sensors, the Intelligent Around-View Monitor 360-degree camera system, Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Cruise Control. The Ti model adds tyre-pressure monitoring.

The seats in the ST-L are part leather accented, while the Ti boasts quilted leather accented trim with Alcantara. The Ti dashboard and knee pad and door panels also feature Alcantara.

In the new model, the rear luggage space is accessed via a lower load lip, with a larger cargo area, measuring 422 litres.

