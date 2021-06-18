Nissan reveals tough new Aussie-developed Navara off-road ute

Nissan’s new dual-cab ute is muscling up. The Japanese brand has confirmed a follow-up act to the tough Warrior version of its Navara workhorse is just around the corner.

Nissan enlisted the help of Aussie outfit Premcar to help improve the top-spec Navara Pro-4X and turn it into a rugged off-road weapon to take on popular rivals such as the Ford Ranger Raptor and locally built Toyota Hilux Mako.

Nissan Australia boss, Stephan Lester, says Premcar helped set a new benchmark in 2019 when it developed the previous-generation Navara N-Trek Warrior.

“Nissan chose Premcar as its core partner to produce the first Navara N-Trek Warrior in 2019, a vehicle we believe set a new benchmark for locally developed dual-cab utes in Australia, and the first of what will soon be several exciting new Warrior models in our line-up,” says Mr Lester.

“Australia’s unique landscape is both rugged and exhilarating, and the Warrior program is designed to deliver vehicles that share those attributes, without sacrificing safety, technology or on-road comfort.”

The Warrior isn’t likely to have any engine upgrades and will make do with the same 2.3-litre twin-turbocharged diesel unit making 140kW and 450Nm and paired to a seven-speed auto driving all four wheels.

Most of the upgrades will be focused on turning the Navara into an adventure machine.

Details haven’t been finalised but pictures show upgraded suspension and underbody protection for increased off-road capability combined with chunky off-road tyres.

Street appeal has been increased with blocky Pro-4X Warrior decals, black sports bar and plenty of black exterior highlights.

Premcar head engineer, Bernie Quinn, says the company took what it learned from the first Navara Warrior and applied its homegrown engineering expertise to give the Pro-4X Warrior an Aussie focus.

“We’ve taken everything we learned on the first Warrior, and the feedback we’ve received from customers and the media, to create a tough, capable, and refined vehicle that we think will be unrivalled in the dual-cab ute market in this country,” says Quinn.

“It doesn’t just look the part. The Warrior is the real deal.

“Australia is a vast and truly unique place, and so the Warrior’s extensive engineering and testing program was designed to make sure it hits every requirement the Aussie ute owner has.

Nissan and Premcar are in the final stages of testing the Navara Pro-4X Warrior with full details to be revealed soon.

Considering that the last Navara Warrior was developed in Australia, but sold on both sides of the Tasman, we don't doubt that this one will be any different.

We have reached out to Nissan for comment on local availability.

News.com.au