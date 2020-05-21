Nissan's first $1.8 million supercar rolls off the production line

If you told someone that you had spent $2 million on a Nissan, they'd either think you'd gone completely mad, or had gotten carried away on a Japanese auction site, and was overcharged for a classic GT-R.

They probably wouldn't even know about the extremely exclusive collaboration between Nissan and Italdesign, which has spawned the GT-R50, a GT-R-based supercar that has been transformed.

Click here to view all Nissan GT-R listings on Driven.

Unfortunately, this isn't the highly-anticipated, and overdue next-generation GT-R, but instead, it's a new take on the current NISMO model. Under all these fancy panels is just a regular GT-R.

To create this exotic look, Italdesign lowered the GT-R's roof by 54mm, and create a lowered section around the rear window. This leads down to the huge wing that is fully adjustable.

The biggest visual changes have happened at the front and rear ends, with the front bumper being blacked out up to the headlights, and the rear bumper being pulled in to expose the iconic taillights. A set of huge 21-inch wheels round off this bold look.

On the inside, the cabin remains largely untouched, but you'll find extra carbon fibre-covered touches here and there. It's really the bare minimum that you'd expect to find in a car as exclusive as this.

Under the hood, the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine has been tuned by Nismo to pump out an extra 82kW over the regular Nismo model. This makes for a total power figure of 529kW and 780Nm of torque.

Some serious Brembo brakes have been added to aid with stopping power, and Bilstein supplied a dynamic suspension system. Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres measuring 255/35 at the front, and 285/30 at the rear handle grip.

Nissan has been accepting orders for the GT-R50 since December 2018, but hasn't revealed how many of the 50 cars have been accounted for.

If you want to get your hands on one of these beasts, it's going to set you back around $1.8 million, or about five times the amount of a regular NISMO GT-R.