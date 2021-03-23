Nissan's highly-anticipated 400Z leaked ahead of launch

It's a car that Nissan has been teasing for quite some time now, but an image leak may have just revealed the production version of the upcoming 400Z.

While the road-going version is said to be extremely close to what we saw when the Proto-Z dropped last year, we're still yet to see what Nissan is planning on officially releasing later this year.

Click here to view all Nissan Fairlady listings on DRIVEN

In terms of exterior styling, it's extremely similar to what we saw on the Proto-Z, but wears a larger front spoiler, and its angles are sharper. These changes might just be to ease the production process.

At the rear, the horizontal 300ZX-esque taillight cluster has remained unchanged with the large black diffuser sitting beneath it. Interestingly, it's gained a boot lid spoiler that was present on the prototype.

On the inside, the Fairlady's iconic triple gauge cluster can be seen on top of the dash, and we see a gear selector for an automatic transmission, as well as a manual handbrake.

Like all modern cars, it'll also get a digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as a touchscreen infotainment system embedded in the centre of the dash.

Since the start, the 400Z has been rumoured to be powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 sourced from the Infiniti Q60.

Thanks to its inclusion in the Project Cars 3 game, we know that this engine should be good for more than 300kW, and it should weigh around 1400kg.

We can expect the 400Z to be officially revealed in the second half of this year, with deliveries down under starting sometime in 2022.