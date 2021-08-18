Nissan's highly-anticipated Z revealed as an enthusiast's dream

Over 13 years after Nissan's 370Z entered production, we have finally seen its successor in the form of the 2023 Nissan Z.

And yes, you read that correctly, Nissan has changed up its naming system for this car, and is simply just calling it the 'Z'.

We've already seen the pre-production car all over the internet for about a year now, but we have finally been given some details to dig into that run deeper than the retro styling.

Looking just like a Z Proto, Nissan has done an excellent job in keeping with the same styling, and following through with the 240Z-inspired front end that's paired with the 300ZX-inspired rear.

As expected, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine sits at the business end of the Z. This VR30DDTT is reportedly good for around 300kW and 474Nm of torque, which is available between 1,600 and 5,600rpm.

Unlike Toyota's GR Supra, Nissan is planning on offering the Z with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A nine-speed auto will also be available if three pedals don't appeal.

Like all Nissan Z cars, power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels. Opting for the 'Performance Z' will add a limited-slip differential, and a launch control system.

While performance times are yet t be revealed, Nissan has estimated a 0-100km/h time that's 15 per cent faster than the previous model. This should put it in the region of 4.2-4.5 seconds to 100km/h.

On the inside, the styling is largely the same as the Proto, with the Z's iconic triple gauge cluster atop the dash. It also gets a digital display behind the steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Interestingly, automatic Zs will get two driving modes; standard and sport, but manual cars won't get the option. This must be because Nissan thinks all manual drivers always want to drive around in sport mode, and they probably aren't wrong.

While we're yet to see any news about New Zealand availbility, because right-hand drive models will be produced from the get-go, we can't see any reason why we'd be missing out.

If it does come down to New Zealand, we can imagine that only the Performance model will be offered here.

“Simply put, our goal is to make this the best Z yet, period. With each generation, we raise the bar, pushing the limits of Z and continuing to tap into the human instinct for that next thrilling journey,” said Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist of the new Z. “More than just powerful and agile, the 2023 Z is designed to be one with the driver for all kinds of on-road adventures.”