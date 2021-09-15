Nissan's limited-edition GT-R T-Spec revealed in iconic colours

First introduced in 2007, Nissan's R35 GT-R is a car that's well beyond its use-by date, but the Japanese company seems to be keeping it alive by releasing numerous special editions.

The latest special edition has been revealed in the form of the T-Spec, and it brings a pair of iconic Skyline GT-R colours to the R35, as well as a couple of other aesthetic goodies.

Skyline GT-R fans will recognise these iconic colours as Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple, made famous for featuring on the R34 GT-R.

Alongside these new colours, the T-Spec gets widened front fenders from the GT-R Track Edition, carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, and forged Rays wheels that can be had with a gold finish.

While the Millennium Jade is an exact match to the 156 R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür models that were finished in the light green colour, the Midnight Purple is said to be a "modern interpretation" of the colour.

In the cabin, surfaces have been finished in 'Mori Green', and the headliner is now Alcantara.

Under this new look, the GT-R is exactly the same for this T-Spec, with a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 pumping out 421kW and 633Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Just 100 T-Spec GT-Rs are set to be produced for the Japanese market, and 60 have been confirmed for America. As for the rest of the world, the exact production numbers remain a mystery.