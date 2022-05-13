Nissan's new SUV range revealed alongside the 'Z' at Aussie HQ

It’s a case of "new year, new me" for Nissan, as just recently, the brand launched a slew of new vehicles at an event in Australia. Nissan Australia’s all-new headquarters in Melbourne hosted the event, and the shiny new building made a great backdrop for these new vehicles.

The vehicles in question include three all-new SUVs as well as a highly anticipated sports car in the form of the new Z. Qashqai, X-Trail, and the Pathfinder rounded out the bill here.

At the smallest end of the vehicles on offer was the new Qashqai, which is arguably the most exciting vehicle of the lot. With a drastically different exterior aesthetic, it’s clear from the get-go that this Qashqai has undergone some serious changes both inside and out.

The biggest news here is that it will be offered with the choice of a petrol, or hybrid powertrain; a first for the Qashqai in New Zealand. The options run from a turbocharged 1.3-litre engine with 110kW and 250Nm, through to an e-Power unit that blends a 1.5-litre engine with an electric motor to produce 140kW and 330Nm.

While C02 figures are yet to be confirmed, we can imagine that both of these engines will qualify for a rebate under the Clean Car Scheme.

This new Qashqai will also get Nissan’s ProPilot safety sweet, which includes all the modern active safety tech that drivers need. This includes things like blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.

On the inside, the cabin has also been given a significant refresh with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen taking pride of place on the dash. This has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, with the Apple system being wireless.

Next up is the all-new X-Trail, which promises to be “one of the most advanced Nissan SUVs ever.” This new X-Trail will be exclusively offered with a 2.5-litre petrol engine that makes 135kW, and 245Nm.

It is offered as standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. It will also tow up to two tonnes, which is nothing to sneeze as in its segment.

On the inside, it gets a similar treatment as the Qashqai with the same 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Like the smaller SUV, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity come as standard, as well as the wireless charging system for mobile phones.

When it comes to e-Power in the X-Trail, it doesn’t sound like electrification is coming to the mid-sized SUV anytime soon, but we wouldn’t be ruling it out completely.

At the bigger end of these new SUVs is the all-new Pathfinder. It’s been over ten years since Nissan brought a new Pathfinder to market, and this one is an impressive unit.

Despite its fancy new aesthetic, this Pathfinder is still somewhat old tech under the bonnet, with power coming from a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine. This unit makes 202kW and 340Nm, which is sent to an intelligent all-wheel drive system through a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

Towing is rated at 2.7-tonnes, and with short overhangs at each end, it’s said to be one of the most rugged unibody SUVs on the market.

With its large stance and size, it should come as little surprise to learn that this Pathfinder is built in America. It can come in either a six, or seven-seat configuration, with two captain chairs taking up the second row in the six-seat option. It also comes with a removable centre console between these captain chairs, making access to third row seating a lot easier.

On the inside, this new Pathfinder makes use of a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system as opposed to the larger unit in the smaller SUVs. Despite this smaller screen, it seems identical to the other system, and comes with the same connectivity features.

Like the X-Trail, it doesn’t sound like e-Power hybrid tech is coming to the Pathfinder anytime soon, so the V6 looks like it’s here to stay.

Last but not definitely not least came the all-new Z, which was introduced at the event to the soundtrack of Darude’s Sandstorm – all I have to say on that front is that I hope the car’s more relevant than the meme.

As the highlight of the event, seeing this Z in the flesh was a long time coming, and it truly looks epic. The Datsun 240Z styling blended with the 300ZX tail lights was a genius move.

Diving into the technical stuff of this new Z proves that it’s more than just a pretty face as it comes as standard with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6. This VR30DTT engine makes an impressive 298kW and 450Nm.

In true Fairlady fashion, this is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, and buyers have the choice between a nine-speed automatic transmission, or a six-speed manual.

Moving inside the Z shows that the retro styling isn’t just skin deep, as it retained the awesome pod gauges that sit above the dash.

According to Ben Hamilton, the Managing Director of Nissan New Zealand, local buyers can expect to see these four new Nissan vehicles land within the year.

“I’m thrilled to be able to confirm launch timings for these vehicles, with all four exciting and all-new models set to arrive in New Zealand in the second half of 2022.”

“The all-new Z, Pathfinder, X-TRAIL and Qashqai will join the just-updated Patrol, along with the tough and rugged Navara, to give Nissan one of the newest and most exciting model line-ups in the country.”