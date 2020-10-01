Nissan's Re-Leaf concept is an electric off-roader that doubles as a power source

Since its introduction to Nissan's line-up, the Leaf has been a hit with commuters looking to get into the electric vehicle market, but aren't willing to shell out big bucks for a Tesla.

Over the years, we've seen the Japanese brand turn the EV into numerous concepts, ranging from track-only racers, to twin-motor performance cars, but this 'Re-Leaf' concept may be the craziest yet.

Click here to view all Nissan Leaf listings on DRIVEN

Designed as a disaster relief electric off-roader, this 'Re-Leaf' serves multiple purposes out in the field, with the main one being a mobile power source to aid the recovery process.

There are two waterproof power sockets located on the exterior of this leaf, and a third plug in the boot. These outlets are designed to power medical equipment, communications, lights and power tools.

According to Nissan, the Re-Leaf also possesses enough battery capacity to power a European household for around six days. In a more literal sense, it can power a ventilator, electric jackhammer, or a 100-watt floodlight for 24 hours.

“Concepts like the Re-Leaf show the possible application of EVs in disaster management and demonstrate that smarter, cleaner technology can help save lives and provide greater resilience for the future”, said Helen Perry, Nissan Europe’s chief of EVs and Infrastructure.

“By having thousands of EVs available on standby, either as disaster-support vehicles or plugged into the network through vehicle-to-grid, they’re uniquely capable of creating a virtual power plant to maintain a supply of energy during a major outage.”

In terms of off-road upgrades, the Re-Leaf sits about 70mm higher than a standard Leaf, and the track is 90mm wider at the front, and 130mm wider at the rear.

Custom wheel arches have been added to contain the 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tyres. Moving up, an LED light bar can be found on the roof, and a 32-inch display monitor is mounted in the boot.