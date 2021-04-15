Nissan's updated GT-R NISMO revealed with a new bonnet

Once an automotive brand that was at the forefront of performance development, a spate of unfortunate events has left Nissan's performance products sitting stagnant, and the "new" GT-R is a perfect example of this.

Revealed just yesterday, the updated NISMO GT-R is more of a 'spot the difference' than a special edition as besides the new colour scheme, you'll be left wondering as to what Nissan actually changed.

Considering that this R35 GT-R has now been on sale for almost 15 years, with only one major update coming in 2017, Nissan knew that it needed to do something to keep it fresh, but this feels like it misses the mark.

Dubbed the GT-R NISMO Special Edition, this R35 gets an exposed carbon fibre bonnet, new paint, red trim around its wheels, and some tighter engine tolerances that reportedly help build boost.

Buyers of this Special Edition will enjoy exclusivity with its paint, as this new shade of Stealth Gray will only come on this model. It's apparently inspired by the tarmac at circuits where the GT-R has previously set performance records.

It'll also be the very first Nissan car to wear the brand's new badge when it releases in 2022. Like the car, it's rather hard to spot the differences between the old and the new badge.

Nissan rounds out the changes in the engine, where the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine makes the exact same power and torque figures as the current NISMO model. According to Nissan, new piston rings and valve gear parts promise sharper revs, though.

We can imagine that Nissan will build a limited number of these Special Editions, so if you're looking to add to your GT-R collection, get in quick.