Nissan's V8-powered Patrol gets NISMO variant for Easter

Once a powerhouse in the global automotive market, Nissan has had a tough last decade, marred by sketchy dealings from its former CEO, so it's not doing overly great these days.

Despite this, Nissan has decided to give its mighty Patrol a full NISMO makeover, making it the second Patrol to undergo the race car treatment.

Click here to view all Nissan NISMO listings on DRIVEN

Interestingly, this makeover isn't just skin deep, with the V8-powered Patrol getting some serious performance upgrades to help the off-roader wallow around a race track.

In terms of aesthetics, there's no going past the 22-inch wheels and the bold new body kit that this Patrol is wearing. At the rear, it gets a bumper somewhat reminiscent of the 350Z NISMO's one, and a fog light for all that night racing it's going to be doing.

More importantly, the engineers at NISMO have managed to pull an extra 20kW from the 5.6-litre V8, pushing the total power figure up to 298kW while torque remains the same at 560Nm.

On the underside, it gets new suspension components from Bilstein, which works alongside the body reinforcement to keep things stiff through the windy bits.

Moving inside will show you a cabin that's full of Alcantara. A combination of carbon fibre and red accents can also be found across the interior, hinting at the SUV's racing pedigree.

Unfortunately, Nissan has already stated that the NISMO Patrol will not be sold in any markets outside of the Middle East, where every single model will likely be snapped up by an oil baron.

You'd need to have oil money behind you if you were to buy one anyway, with prices starting from $150,000.