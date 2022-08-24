Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven by Paul Walker sells for almost $1m

The Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R has always been a cult favourite.

And this one, which was driven by the late Paul Walker, has recently sold for almost $1 million NZD.

Making the car even more desirable, is the fact that it's a 2001 V-Spec II variant, of which just an estimated 14 were officially imported to the US by MotoRex in the early 2000s.

Walker put around 29,000km on this car while promoting various Fast and Furious movies, and the car has done just over 33,000km total.

It features the same Bayside Blue paint job as made famous by the R34 GT-R in Fast & Furious, but it's undergone a number of modifications.

It has a 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that produced 206kW/392Nm of torque from the factory.

The suspension has received an upgrade, now sitting on electronically-adjustable Tein coilovers. It also features Tein TE37 Saga wheels, a stainless steel exhaust system and a distinctive gold BF Goodrich livery.

This Skyline R34 GT-R was registered by MotoRex as a 1999 model when it was imported, and it was recently sold at Mecum Auctions for an eye-watering US$577,500 ($932,856 NZD).