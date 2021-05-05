No Bronco for NZ: Highly-anticipated Ford off-roader ruled out down under

As it is one of the biggest automakers on earth, it only makes sense that Ford is bringing some of the coolest vehicles to the market, including the all-electric Mustang SUV and the all-new Bronco off-roader.

While we're yet to hear if that Mustang is coming down to New Zealand or not, it was recently confirmed that the Bronco won't be built in a right-hand drive layout, ruling New Zealand out of the picture.

This revelation was made by Ford Australia president and CEO Andrew Birkic while speaking to Australian press. He mentioned that a right-hand drive variant of the Bronco has been ruled out due to financial viability.

So not only will Australia and New Zealand miss out on the revived off-roader, but Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Africa also fall into the same boat. The ruling also includes the smaller Bronco Sport.

“As a Ford employee, we think it’s an amazing product. Tt’s an amazing body of work and we’re incredibly proud. But the vehicle isn’t built for right-hand-drive and that’s where it’s at,” Birkic said.

Despite always looking at models that could be made available down under, it seems that this ruling is final. “That’s part of the course, that’s our role. But there is no right-hand drive for that vehicle. We’re very proud of the Bronco globally and there is a pretty strong waiting list for it.”

“You have to be able to make money out of it,” added Sinead Phillips, Ford international market group corporate communications director. “You have to have enough customers ready to buy it. I agree, it’s a fabulous product. But it just doesn’t make sense.”

Given the fact that this Bronco was partially developed in Australia, and shares some underpinnings with the Ranger ute, we were hopeful that the off-roader would make its way down here, but evidently not.