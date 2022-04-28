No charges laid on Bugatti Chiron driver who exceeded 400kmh on Autobahn

The Czech millionaire who hit 417 km/h in his Bugatti Chiron on Germany's Autobahn will not be charged over the incident.

The road is known for its unrestricted sections, which allow drivers to set their own pace - no matter how fast. Although, apparently you can go too fast.

Earlier this year, a video went viral of the Bugatti Chiron exceeding 400kmh and almost hitting its top speed of 420km/h. It was passing other traffic along the Autobahn, as shown on the video which was posted to YouTube by Radim Passer, a Czech citizen who according to Forbes, has a net worth equivalent to $460 million.

The German Transport Ministry was quick to condemn his actions, and soon after, German prosecutors launched an investigation.

It was possible that Passer could have faced up to two years in prison or a hefty fine, but according to ABC, prosecutors have decided not to press charges.

Whether or not there should be more restrictions on the Autobahn has been a hot topic as of late, as motorists can be charged for reckless or dangerous driving, despite the open speed limits.

But according to Germany’s DPA news agency, prosecutors say Passer did not endanger anyone in the making of this video, as he conducted the top speed run in the early morning along a stretch of road with very few cars. According to Passer, he passed just 10 cars across the 10km stretch of road on which the driver exceeded 400km/h.

“4:50am on Sunday. 10 cars per 10km so 1 car per 1 km. Good visibility is about 3-4km straight ahead so there is enough time to react,” Passer wrote in the description of his YouTube video.

“The Chiron can brake from 400 to 0 in 9 sec. within 490m. All cars are in the far right lane. There was an earlier drive through the section to make sure there is nothing on the road. There is a fence along the whole stretch of the highway, so no animals can interfere. 3 people were spotting on 3 bridges for maximum safety.”