No-fine ute frenzy: Mitsubishi NZ secures 5000 Tritons for 2021 to beat Clean Car fees

The second half of this year is proving to be a battle between supply and demand in the one-tonne ute market, as distributors and dealers struggle to delivery new vehicle to buyers eager to avoid the Clean Car Programme fines likely to come into effect in January.

As previously reported by DRIVEN, Ford New Zealand is taking around 100 orders per day for the top-selling Ranger.

Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand (MMNZ) has scored a coup with confirmation that it has secured 5000 2022-model Tritons for delivery in November and December, allowing buyers to beat the feebate fines. According to DRIVEN's Clean Car Calculator, the Triton will be liable for a $2760 fine once the scheme comes into effect.

To put that potential sales volume into perspective, 5000 registrations would mean MMNZ would sell as many Tritons in two months as Ford NZ registered in the first six months of the year, although there's little chance of the Mitsubishi overtaking the Ford for top spot overall: Ranger has achieved 7224 sales year-to-date August, while the Triton is currently sitting at 3614 (behind the Toyota Hilux at 5883).

The forthcoming Tritons are indeed fresh: an updated 2022 model.

Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, auto-dimming rearvision mirror, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlights are now standard across the range. The GLX-R and VRX gain Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Ultrasonic Miss-acceleration Mitigatrion System, as well as front/rear parking sensors and automatic high-beam.

The new $46,990 GLX-R 4WD is equipped with the Super Select II 4WD system from the flagship VRX, making it one of the few one-tonnes to offer a full-time 4WD system suitable for on-road driving.

A new $44,900 VRX 2WD also features, with blackout exterior details and leather upholstery.