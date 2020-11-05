No manual: NZ pricing for BMW's hardcore M3 and M4 revealed

About a month ago, BMW confirmed everyone's suspicions by whipping the covers off the new M3 and M4 pair which wear "that" face with the questionably large kidney grilles.

Now that the smoke has settled, BMW New Zealand has released pricing for the M3 and M4 Competition models that will be landing here in 2021, with orders opening up next January.

As we expected, because New Zealand specification is limited to the range-topping Competition model, the manual transmission is unavailable to buyers here, who will have to settle for the 8-speed M Steptronic option.

But it's not all bad news as the M3 and M4 are both offered exclusively in a rear-wheel drive layout, paired with the twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six making 375kW and 650Nm of torque.

An M Adaptive suspension with electronically-controlled shock absorbers then attune ride quality and handling for any occasion – easily configurable and selectable via the car’s onboard iDrive system and M shortcut buttons on the steering wheel.

M Servotronic steering with variable ratios and highly-sensitive DSC system hooked up to an Active M differential further create predictable and precise handling on the edge, with fun ‘M Drift Analyser’ display drift stats on control display.

As standard, both the coupe and sedan will come on staggered 19-inch front / 20-inch rear forged alloy wheel setups with staggered tyre widths, 275/35 R19 in front and 285/30 R20 at the back. On request, semi-slick tyres can be specified for maximum traction in the dry.

Other optional equipment includes the M Carbon Package which comes with a bunch of exterior carbon fibre additions, as well as the stunning M Carbon bucket seats.

As expected, the M3 comes in cheaper, starting from $168,900, and the M4 is a tad more expensive starting at $172,900.