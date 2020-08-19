Not a Jeep: Mahindra unveils all-new Thar off-roader

As you can imagine, Mahindra and Jeep's relationship is somewhat strained, and we're not expecting anything to get better between the two following this vehicle launch.

Mahindra has just pulled the covers off the all-new Thar, a small off-roader that looks a lot more Jeep than it does Mahindra, and we're not sure what to make of it.

It's quite surprising that Mahindra was able to get away with using the slotted front grille that's flanked by round headlights, as this as become a Wrangler icon over the past few decades.

Moving back, the Thar doesn't do a lot to defend its case with the black fender flares extending from the guards, and exposed front and rear bumpers. Another iconic Jeep thing.

Just like the Wrangler, this new Thar can be ordered with three different roof styles, a hard top, a fixed soft top, and "convertible" roof.

While details about the interior remain scarce, it's said that it borrows heavily from the previous-generation Wrangler with circular air in similar locations. As you'd expect in 2020, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display sits in the centre of the dash.

Two different engine options are available, including 2.2-litre diesel with 97kW and 320Nm of torque, or a 2.0-litre petrol making 112kW and 320Nm.

Both engines can either be hooked up to an automatic or manual transmission, and all models come standard with a four-wheel drive system.

This new Thar is set to be launched in India on October 2, so expect to see more details emerge, along with a potential lawsuit.