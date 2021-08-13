NSX Type S revealed as the most powerful road-going Honda of all time

First introduced in the late nineties, the Honda NSX burst onto the scene by taking the fight to Ferrari - and winning. Decades later, the margin between the two brands is a bit bigger, but the idea is the same.

Revealed as the final iteration of Honda's (technically Acura's) supercar, this NSX Type S is a fitting farewell, and packs a whole lot more grunt than ever before.

Set to only be on sale for the model's final year of production, this hybrid supercar features an aesthetic that's a lot more aggressive than ever before and uses a heap of carbon fibre at each end.

The rear diffuser is the same one as that of the NSX GT3's, and blacked-out door handles now come standard.

Under the aggressive body lies the same twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain as before, but it has received a pair of turbos from the NSX GT3 Evo race car, six per cent more boost, new fuel injectors, and a bigger battery for the hybrid system.

This has resulted in a power boost of 20kW, leaving peak figures at 447kW and 667Nm of torque. While performance figures haven't been released, we can imagine that it'll do 0-100km/h in around 3.1 seconds.

To achieve a faster launch, the electric motor's gear ratios on the front axle have been lowered by 20 per cent, meaning a much more aggressive launch is possible.

While we haven't been able to get a decent look inside the cabin, we can imagine that it's mostly the same, with the addition of a few carbon fibre accents across the interior.