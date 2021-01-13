NZ-built bargain: This $60K Lamborghini blends Italian style and Kiwi ingenuity

Known as one of the most radically-styled cars of its time, the Lamborghini Countach is still one of the most wild-looking vehicles to grace this earth, but as with all Italian exotics, they don't come cheap.

So instead of forking out megabucks, Fielding resident by the name of Dave Short decided to start building them himself, and started Countess Mouldings, which pumped out Countach replicas for years.

Currently listed on DRIVEN is a finished Countess Countach replica, and while it isn't quite the real thing, it has been completed to an incredible standard, and would be an epic drive.

According to the listing, this Countach has only covered 14,000km in its lifetime, with just 10,000km being clocked up over the past 10 years.

While it doesn't utilise the same 3.9-litre V12 engine found in a genuine Countach, you'll probably find yourself having a lot less trouble with the 350 Chevrolet V8 that's mounted behind the cabin. A five-speed Audi transmission sends power exclusively to the rear wheels.

The seller also states that performance numbers are unknown as doesn't "race it", but instead only "drives it." Despite this, we can imagine that it would move with the large displacement V8 driving a vehicle weighing less than a tonne.

Just recently, a genuine Countach sold over in Canada, where it almost eclipsed the million-dollar mark on the auction block. So the asking price on this replica of just $60,000 sounds reasonable.

