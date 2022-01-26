NZ details and specs revealed for the Kia EV6

The new year has started in electric fashion for Kia, with the marque announcing key specification details of the new all-electric EV6.

“The EV6 is arguably the most eagerly anticipated launch of all-time for Kia in New Zealand, to say that we are excited would be an understatement,” says Managing Director of Kia New Zealand, Todd McDonald.

“The completely new, fully-electric five-door heralds the dawning of a totally new era for carbon emissions-free transportation”

“The EV6 delivers striking aesthetics, the very latest EV technology together with a locally tuned handling package. Furthermore, it offers fast-charging capability, generous interior space, impressive performance attributes as well as the ability to drive a significant distance on a single charge.”

The EV6 portfolio will consist of four models and entry to the range is via the ‘EV6 Air’ model in Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range with a 58.0 kWh battery.

The remainder of the portfolio is the ‘EV6 Air’ Rear-Wheel-Drive Long Range, the ‘Earth’ All-Wheel-Drive and ‘GT-Line’ All-Wheel-Drive, all of which feature a 77.4 kWh battery.

The EV6 Air RWD Long Range can travel 528km on a single charge, while All-Wheel-Drive models are capable of covering approximately 506km between charges.

The swooping lines and dramatic design language of the EV6 adds to the aesthetics of the new model, hinting at the performance capability of the vehicle.

The exterior appearance has an LED lighting package around the vehicle, consisting of LED front headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps. The look is completed by a black glossy beltline.

With a wheelbase longer than the large seven-seat Sorento SUV and similar to the Stinger, the EV6 promises unheralded interior space for all passengers. Legroom of 1,078mm at the front and 990mm at the rear ensures it is a comfortable place to count off the kilometres between charges on long trips.

The EV6 cargo space is equally as cavernous, offering up to 490-litres with seats up or a massive 1,300-litres with the 60:40 split rear seats folded down. This is more than a 20% increase compared with the Stinger and 5.1% more than the QL Sportage.

Dual zone climate control helps manage different temperature requirements within the cabin environment and a mix of five USB media and charge ports ensures multiple devices can be connected and charging.

The sporty intent of the EV6 is emphasised with the inclusion of Steering Wheel Paddles that provide adjustable levels of regenerative braking in all models and, for when a more relaxing driving experience is desired, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go function is particularly helpful managing busy motorway traffic situations.

Vehicle safety systems to help protect occupants in the event of a crash such as Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (car/ pedestrian/ cyclist/ junction turning) are standard across the range, and airbags are fitted in dual front, side and curtain positions plus a front centre-side airbag.

A Power Memory and Power Lumbar Support Driver’s seat is found in every model and information is relayed to the driver via an integrated 12.3-inch cluster complemented by a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, combined giving 24.6-inches of high definition LCD display.

Front seat occupants in higher specification models, available in Earth AWD and above, receive heated and powered ‘Premium Relaxation’ seats and a heated steering wheel for the driver. They also benefit from the inclusion of an Augmented Reality Head-up Display.

The top of the range GT-Line AWD is further differentiated with the addition of 20-inch alloy wheels, as well as ventilated front seats plus extra collision avoidance systems.

Further GT-Line features include a 14-speaker Meridian™ premium audio system and optional Power Sliding and Tilting Sunroof.

Nighttime driving is enhanced with the inclusion of Dual LED Headlamps with Adaptive Driving Beam.

Two further features available are a Remote Smart Park Assist function and (optional, depending on model) ‘Vehicle to Load’ (V2L) and ‘Vehicle to Vehicle’ (V2V) plug, which makes the EV6 a power source on wheels capable of supporting electrical appliances, power tools to camping equipment.

Of particular appeal for many Kiwi motorists is the availability of up to 1,600kg of braked towing capacity (model dependent, optional towbar required)

Additional details for the new EV6 range, such as pricing, performance and charging information, will be released when available. The first examples of the new model will arrive in the country towards the beginning of the second quarter.