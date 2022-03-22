NZ Insurer sees more than 1000 insurance claims from battering storms

The country's largest insurer has been flooded with more than 1000 claims following the storms that battered the top half of the North Island over the past two days.

By 8am this morning, 1060 claims had been filed with IAG.

Auckland yesterday recorded one of its wettest hours on record after a major thunder and lightning storm caused widespread flooding and chaos across Auckland and northern regions.

Several schools closed, streets and motorways were awash with flooding across the Auckland region and there were several reports of people trapped in cars.

Between 8am and 9am, Auckland's Albany weather station recorded its wettest hour - 76.88mm - on record, said Niwa.

IAG, trading under its brands AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern, said it is actively supporting customers affected by the severe weather that caused damage to a number of motor vehicles, homes and businesses since Sunday, predominantly across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Wayne Tippet, executive general manager for claims, said IAG holds relationships with one in two households in New Zealand and is currently working its way through a large number of calls.

"We encourage those affected by this severe weather to continue to follow safety advice and guidance from Civil Defence and local authorities. For people who have experienced flood damage, please take note of the following guidance:

What to do if your vehicle is damaged:

Do not operate your car if it has been flooded.

If your car needs to be towed, remember to remove any personal items from the vehicle.

If your personal items were damaged inside your vehicle, you can throw away any soft items or spoiled food but remember to photograph and catalogue them first.

If it is safe to do so, start removing water from the interior of the car by using either a wet/dry vacuum or towels to soak up the excess water.

Get air moving inside the car by parking it securely undercover, opening the doors and windows and, if possible, using a fan directed at the interior of the vehicle.

Check your insurance policy to see if it covers you for a temporary vehicle.

"With the storm providing yet another reminder of the devastating impacts of severe weather events driven by climate change, we are encouraging every New Zealander to take a moment today to double-check the details of their own insurance policies."

Tippett said customers can make an insurance claim online or call, but said NZI customers should contact their broker in the first instance.

- NZ Herald