NZ Motoring Writers Guild set to announce its COTY - but which would you choose?

The New Zealand Motoring Writers Guild (NZMWG) will announce its Car of the Year winner this Friday, February 17.

The Guild is an independent organisation that represents motoring journalists from all over the country, including DRIVEN writers. This will be the 35th year of its COTY, with 20 judges on the panel for 2022.

DRIVEN has its own award, of course: the 2022 AA DRIVEN COTY was named in December last year, with the Ford Ranger taking the overall prize.

The NZMWG award will be chosen from a shortlist of 12: BMW iX, BYD Atto 3, Ford Everest, Hyundai i20 N, Kia EV6 and Sportage, Lexus NX, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mitsubishi Outlander, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model Y.

Many of those vehicles were featured in the AA DRIVEN awards programme, but you might notice the Ranger is not on the NZMWG shortlist. The NZMWG excludes the likes of Ranger and other utes, because it argues they are not technically "cars".

Ahead of the announcement, we'd love to know which car from the NZMWG shortlist you should think win, so cast your votes in the poll below.

But we'd also love to know what you think on the car-vs-ute issue, which is why we've included the Ranger as a wildcard at the bottom. Vote away, and we'll let you know all the results on Friday!