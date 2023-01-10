NZ new-vehicle sales for 2022: EVs drive market to biggest-ever year

A 77 per cent increase in the sales of electrified vehicles helped drive the New Zealand new-vehicle industry to its strongest-ever year in 2022: the final figure of 116,445 SUV and passenger vehicles was up 3.8 per cent on 2021.

The Motor Industry Association (MIA), which represents new-vehicle distributors in NZ, says it’s “an outstanding result given rising interest rates, a challenging business environment and inflationary pressures dampening economic activity”.

However, the MIA projects a “softer outcome” for 2023, with both business and private buyers “tightening their belts”.

Vehicles with some form of electrification grew to 41,203 in 2022, with the sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) well above expectations at 16,223 – meaning pure-electric technology is rapidly closing in on hybrids (17,621). Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) achieved 7259 registrations.

The Tesla Model Y was the top BEV for 2022 (4226), followed by another Tesla: the Model 3 (2781). Third was the BYD Atto 3 (1685). The Model Y and Atto 3 figures are especially impressive given they were both introduced in the second hald of the year.

PHEVs were led by two Mitsubishis: Eclipse Cross (2705) and Outlander (53), with the MG HS rounding out the top three.

The number one hybrid was the Toyota RAV4 (3841), followed by the Honda Jazz (1893) and Toyota Corolla (1640).

However, when it comes to overall numbers the old ICE favourites still rule. The Ford Ranger was NZ’s top seller for 2022 and even cracked five figures with 11,577 registrations, followed by the Toyota Hilux (9789) and Mitsubishi Outlander (9104, including all petrol and PHEV variants).

Taking light commercials out of the picture, the top SUVs or passenger cars were the Outlander, RAV4 and Model Y – the first time a fully electric vehicle has made it into the top three.

NZ’S TOP 10 NEW VEHICLES FOR 2022

Ford Ranger (11,577)

Toyota Hilux (9789)

Mitsubishi Outlander (9104)

Mitsubishi Triton (6136)

Toyota RAV4 (5863)

Tesla Model Y (4226)

Suzuki Swift (3932)

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (3657)

MG ZS (3377)

Mitsubishi ASX (3372)