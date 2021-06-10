NZ petrol car ban to come into effect by 2032 according to latest release

Electric cars and planes, denser housing, fewer cows and no new LPG connections from 2035 are part of the vision laid out for New Zealand to meet its climate change obligations.

The Climate Change Commission unveiled its long-awaited final report today, which lays out three pathways for New Zealand to meet its greenhouse gas reduction obligations by 2050.

Call for petrol car imports to cease by 2032

Petrol car imports would need to be wound down by 2032 and nearly all vehicles entering the country's fleet would need to be electric by 2035.

An industry co-led pricing system, sparing agriculture from joining the Emissions Trading Scheme, would have to truly work – and even then, livestock numbers as a result could have to fall by 15 per cent this decade.

The commission recommended planting many more trees – an extra 380,000ha of exotic forestry by 2035, along with an annual 25,000ha of native forest by 2030, until at least 2050.

By 2035, 60 per cent of New Zealand's energy would need to come from renewable sources and there would be no new LPG connections.

And by mid-century, low and medium temperature heat in industry and buildings would come from electricity and biomass.

Also among the bold steps the Climate Change Commission laid out were an end to coal heating, greener homes and a waste-stripping "circular" economy.

When talking about the proposed changes, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described it as a "life or death" situation, adding that it should add jobs and reduce energy bills in New Zealand.

“The transition to a low emissions future for Aotearoa New Zealand will create jobs and new opportunities for Kiwi businesses, help reduce household energy bills, and secure our recovery from Covid-19,” she said.

“There will also be benefits to health because of warmer, drier homes, more walking and cycling, and less air pollution. It is smarter and cheaper to act now, and that's why we've spent the last three and a half years laying the foundations for a prosperous, low-emissions economy. But we can see from the commission's advice there is more to do.

“We need to ensure the way we get around, how we grow our food, and where we get energy from to keep our homes, schools, and hospitals warm is consistent with our climate targets. How we'll do this will be set out in an Emissions Reduction Plan that will be published before the end of the year.”

Following the government's announcement, Motor Industry Association CEO David Crawford mentioned that the plan to ban combustion vehicles completey was “overly ambitious”.

“The Commission has altered its views on the rate of electric vehicle uptake from that contained in its draft report. However, the MIA is worried the report it still too reliant on the uptake of electric vehicles,” said Crawford.

“Bulk procurement of electric vehicles is a welcomed recommendation. However, as the world scrambles to buy electric vehicles, the Government’s ability to buy in bulk is likely to remain constrained for some years to come.

“The Commission’s proposal to ban internal combustion engines as soon as 2030 and no later than 2035 is also in our view overly ambitious. The MIA supports their recommendation to develop a low carbon fuel market such as hydrogen, synthetic fuels and biofuels. This will be more effective in quickly reducing the transport sector’s CO2 emissions.”

- NZ Herald