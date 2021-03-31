NZ Police reveal very first Skoda Superb patrol vehicle

After decades of Holden's Commodore patrolling New Zealand's roads, the Australian icon has finally had to bow out or service, making way for its European replacement.

Just recently, the new Skoda Superb Frontline Vehicle was revealed by New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster at an event in Wellington.

Click here to view all Skoda listings on DRIVEN

Police would be using the Superb wagons as they offered greater flexibility for deployment and were the preferred body type by staff. The 162KW 2WD and the 206KW 4x4 Superbs will be deployed according to operational requirements.

Rodney Gillard, General Manager of ŠKODA NZ commented; “This exciting reveal is another milestone in our partnership with the NZ Police. Since the announcement last November that ŠKODA was selected as the preferred Frontline vehicle supplier we have worked closely with New Zealand Police Fleet team, and are committed to building a long-term relationship that ensures we can meet all the NZ Police’s evolving needs.”

The average CO2 emissions for all fleet vehicles in New Zealand is 180.7 grams per kilometre, while the Superbs sit on the greener side at 162 for the 162KW model and 176 for the 206KW.

Last year, the Skoda wagon managed to beat other options from the likes of BMW and Kia for the title.