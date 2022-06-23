NZ pricing and specs revealed for BYD ATTO 3

BYD New Zealand has released pricing and specification information for the all-electric ATTO 3.

The ATTO 3 arrives on NZ shores in two model variants, distinguished by their battery size and vehicle colour selection.

The extended range vehicle will be available for customer delivery in late August and will incorporate the larger of the Blade batteries – a 60kW unit – giving a 420km range and take an hour to recharge on a DC fast charger.

Household charging takes the industry standard of about 11 hours. By December, the standard range, smaller battery unit – 50kW – will be available providing a range of 320km.

Established dealers are presently inviting pre-orders in anticipation of enthusiastic uptake by the New Zealand consumer.

Both models operate from a single front-wheel-drive motor producing 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque delivering a 0 to 100km/h time of 7.3 seconds.

The 4,455mm long / 2650mm wheelbase ATTO 3 adopts a modern outer styling with BYD’s ‘Dragon Face 3.0’ design language and comes equipped with impressive in-vehicle equipment, the hero being a 12.8-inch media screen, which can rotate through 90 degrees. Other features include electrically adjusted seats, a sunroof and a refreshingly avant-garde interior design.

In terms of safety, the ATTO 3 features 7 airbags including one in the centre, front and rear, auto emergency braking, front and rear collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

Pricing for the all-electric ATTO 3 SUV starts at $52,990 for the standard range and tops out at $57,990 for the extended range, plus on-road costs. Both variants are eligible for the current full EV clean car rebate of $8,625.

BYD’s ATTO 3 is comprehensively covered by a 6-year / 150,000km new vehicle warranty with a 6-year roadside assistance package, while the Blade Battery is covered by an 8-year/160,000km (whichever comes first) warranty.

Warren Willmot, Brand Manager for BYD New Zealand adds that the ATTO 3 is proving a very popular seller in the Australasian and international markets with global demand for its revolutionary Blade Battery technology being very high.

“We have been assured by the BYD Chairman that the NZ market is very important to the brand’s global expansion strategy and as such, there is a strong commitment to a consistent supply of vehicles. In saying that however, the interest we’ve received from the New Zealand public over the last ten days has exceeded our expectations”

To avoid disappointment, BYD New Zealand suggests prospective buyers register their interest online or at their nearest BYD dealer to secure their vehicle orders.