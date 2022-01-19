NZ pricing and specs revealed for new Renault Arkana

Renault New Zealand had revealed the pricing and specifications for the new Arkana, which is set to hit NZ shores in 2022.

The car features a sloping coupé roof line, muscular shoulders, and an elevated SUV stance. It's instantly recognisable as part of the Renault lineup, proudly wearing the Renault diamond, which is accented by Renault’s C-shaped LED lighting signature and sweeping rear taillight design.

The arrival of the Arkana in New Zealand means a new SUV will enter into the market, alongside the Koleos and Duster.

Renault New Zealand General Manager Sam Waller says, “We welcome the arrival of the Renault Arkana to our growing lineup, it’s a good looking vehicle that will likely appeal to people living in metro areas or those who want to stand out. It’s a stylish SUV coupé that offers a spacious cabin, generous boot space, plenty of storage, and the latest safety tech.”

The interior is fitted with premium finishing throughout the cabin, with mixed leather and suede upholstery, electrically adjustable, heated, and ventilated front seats, and a heated leather steering wheel.

The ergonomic design of the Arkana interior is highlighted by finely-chosen materials, plenty of storage, smartphone induction charging, four USB sockets, and an automatic electric parking brake. The all-new Arkana is far roomier than any other coupé model, especially in the rear, where passengers have 211mm legroom making it the best in its category. The 305 mm of foot space is among the best on the market, as is the 862 mm of rear passenger roof height.

The generous boot capacity is 485L, and has a false floor that can be mounted or removed as required, which can be turned into a large flat floor once the 2/3-1/3 rear bench seat is folded down.

“The Arkana is also a great option for those keen to move away from a small car, and into the SUV space but aren’t sure about making the full switch,” says Waller.

In the front, you'll find a 10.2” colour instrument cluster combined with a 7.0-inch driver-focussed vertical touchscreen. The easy link system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and when paired with the Auditorium Sound system by Arkamys, provides a next-generation entertainment experience. With wireless smartphone charging on R.S. Line, drivers never have to worry about missing out on life updates while on the go.

With the customisable multi-sense system customers can tailor their driving preferences by selecting from one of three driving modes (Eco, Sport, and MySense), and 8 ambient lighting colours. Arkana will respond by adapting the powertrain response, engine sound, steering feel, and ambient lighting scene.

The car produces 115kW of power and 262Nm of torque. A seven-speed, Electronic Dual Clutch (EDC) is the only transmission available, sending power to the front wheels for the Arkana to achieve a combined fuel economy of 6L/100km.

The car comes in six colours: Solid White, Metal Black, Metallic Grey, Zanzibar Blue, Flame Red, and Valencia Orange (exclusive to R.S. Line).

Prices start at $39,990, and you can pre-order yours today.