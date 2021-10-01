NZ pricing confirmed for Polestar 2 range

Ahead of the arrival of the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback in New Zealand later this year, Polestar has confirmed that both the Standard range Single motor and Long range Single motor models will qualify for the maximum government Clean Car Discount rebate of $8,625.

Bruce Fowler, Brand Manager of Polestar New Zealand, says, “two of the three Polestar 2 models are eligible for the full $8,625 Clean Car Discount. Across the range, Polestar 2 delivers a standard-setting level of quality, safety, performance and zero-emission driving enjoyment.”

Prices will be starting at $69,900 and elements like vegan upholstery, Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment systems with built-in Google, and avant-garde interior and exterior design, remain hallmarks of Polestar 2 no matter the variant.

Constant development also means that improvements and new features can be deployed via Over-the-Air (OTA) updates without the need to visit a workshop.

The Polestar 2 Long range Single motor is also eligible for the full Clean Car Discount. With a 78kWh battery pack, the $78,900 Long range Single motor version has a driving range of up to 540km according to the WLTP cycle. The model range is topped by the $93,900 Long range Dual motor which features a 300kW, 660Nm all-wheel drive powertrain.

Three optional packages are available across the Polestar 2 range.

The Pilot Pack includes advanced safety and driver assistance features, such as the Pixel LED headlights with LED front fog lights, Driver Assistance with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, a 360-degree surround-view camera, all-round parking sensors, and Driver Awareness including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross-Traffic Alert with brake support, and Rear Collision Warning.

The Plus Pack includes high-level premium equipment like a full-length panoramic glass roof, premium Harman Kardon audio system with 13 speakers, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, Black Ash deco panels, fully-electric heated front seats with memory, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel and heated wiper nozzles.

The optional Performance Pack remains available for the Long range Dual motor variant only and includes adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, forged 20-inch alloy wheels and signature ‘Swedish gold’ details inside and out.

A handful of specific single options are also available, including ventilated Nappa leather upholstery (requires Plus Pack), metallic paint, 20-inch alloy wheels and a semi-electric folding tow bar.