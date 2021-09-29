NZ pricing confirmed for the rugged INEOS Grenadier off-roader

Those looking to buy a hardcore off-road SUV have just been given another option in the form of the rugged INEOS Grenadier, which is set to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Those who have already registered interested in the Grenadier can place a build reservation from tomorrow, with reservations opening up to the public from the 14th of October.

It was recently confirmed that the Grenadier will go on sale from $93,500 in New Zealand. This is reportedly just for the two-seater model, and we can expect the five-seater to come in at a premium over this.

In terms of New Zealand distribution, Armstrongs will be the exclusive seller, with sales and services centres planned for Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

You might notice that the Grenadier looks quite similar to the old Land Rover Defender, and that's because the brand decided to follow a form over function mantra with it.

"There has been an explosion of SUVs into the market in recent years, of very mixed off-road capabilities - some very good ones, some less good ones and some more crossover-type vehicles - all probably united by ride height and driving position more than anything else,” said Ineos Automotive (a new subsidiary of the Ineos Group) CEO Dirk Heilmann last year.

"But we wanted to go back to something a bit purer, with a focus on the off-road capability first and foremost."

In terms of engine options, two BMW-sourced units will be available, including a six-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol, and a turbo diesel 3.0-litre petrol option. Both of these are said to be EU6 compliant.

While a battery-electric option isn't on the cards right now, it was hinted that a hydrogen-powered Grenadier is in the work, thanks to the brand's partnership with Hyundai.