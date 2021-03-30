NZ pricing revealed for Chevrolet's highly-anticipated Corvette

Two years ago, Chevrolet's mid-engined Corvette was the talk of the automotive world, as not only was it the first Corvette to switch up the FR layout, but it was also capable of incredible performance from its naturally aspirated V8.

Despite GM announcing plans for this C8 Corvette to be built in a right-hand drive layout just minutes after the initial launch, complications with Holden's death alongside Covid-19 restrictions meant that it was pushed down the priority list.

Click here to view all Chevrolet Corvette listings on DRIVEN

We can now confirm that this Corvette will be coming to New Zealand under the General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) umbrella, in right-hand drive, and priced from $154,990.

The Corvette will be available in three trim levels, starting with the 2LT at $154,990, the 3LT at $169,990, and the 3LT convertible from $184,990.

Powered by a 6.2-litre LT2 V8, the Corvette doesn't need any forced induction to power to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds. 369kW and 630Nm of torque is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Interestingly, every single C8 Corvette in New Zealand will come with the Z51 Performance Package, and Front Lift. The General Manager of GMSV New Zealand, Matthew Taylor explains why:

“Overwhelming feedback is that our intended customers are performance enthusiasts, they want to have the ability to experience the C8 Corvette to its fullest potential,” said Mr Taylor.

“With this in mind, we have made the Z51 Performance Package and Front Lift standard on each and every Corvette coming into New Zealand, providing for even more agility and performance capability.”

The Z51 package includes performance dual-mode exhaust, performance suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, larger Brembo® brakes, electronic-limited slip differential, a front splitter, rear fascia-mounted spoiler, extra cooling provisions and specific rear axle ratio.

While a specific delivery date hasn't been given, production of the right-hand drive Corvette is set to kick off in the fourth quarter off 2021, meaning that they should be here early next year.

Alongside the Corvette, GMSV also revealed that New Zealand will be getting a Chevrolet truck in the form of the Silverado LT Trail Boss. This beefy off-roader will be here by the third quarter of 2021, and be priced from $119,990.