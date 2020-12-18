NZ pricing revealed for Ford's highly-anticipated SM17 Mustang

While Shelby might rule the roost when it comes to fast Mustangs over in America, Herrod has claimed that title with the burly SM17, dedicated to Scott McLaughlin's success in Australia's Supercars series.

Earlier in the year when the SM17 was announced for New Zealand, Ford was hesitant to comment on pricing, with CEO Simon Rutherford giving a ballpark figure somewhere in the region of $150,000.

Click here to view all Ford Mustang listings on DRIVEN

Now that pricing has been released, we can confirm that Rutherford wasn't far off, with the SM17's starting price of $149,500.

Before you write the SM17 off as being another overpriced hype machine, it's worth noting that the regular Mustang GT starts at $82,990. When you consider the power that you're getting for the $150K price tag, it starts to make a lot more sense.

Thanks to a Whipple supercharger, the SM17's 5.0-litre V8 now pumps out a hefty 570kW and 810Nm. Which is a significant bump over the Coyote's 339kW/556Nm stock figures.

Like the regular Mustang, buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission, both of which send power exclusively to the rear wheels.

The SM17 also gains a new set of 20-inch wheels that are wrapped in Michelin rubber measuring 275/30 at the front, and 305/30 at the rear. A catback stainless steel exhaust is also thrown into the mix for good measure.

After being built by Herrod performance from Australian-based Mustangs, the SM17s will be shipped over here, and sold out of Hutchison Ford down in Christchurch.