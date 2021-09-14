NZ pricing revealed for Hyundai's Kona N firecracker

The terms "cost-effective" and performance SUV usually don't fall into the same sentence with the majority of the vehicles that fill the segment coming from Europe, but this little Korean firecracker fits the bill perfectly.

Essentially just a high-riding version of Hyundai's much-loved i30 N hot hatch, the new Kona N looks to offer high-performance SUV thrills without breaking the bank.

Hyundai New Zealand has confirmed that the Kona N will start from $69,990 when it goes on sale this month. Just one trim will be offered, with a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In the little SUV, this boosted engine is good for 213kW and 392Nm. In terms of performance, using launch control will shoot it to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds, and it will top out at 240km/h.

In terms of suspension, it gets a dynamic sports system with multiple modes, and a fancy E-LSD on the front axle to minimise wheelspin and torque steer. It also comes standard with a sports exhaust system.

If Hyundai's signature Performance Blue isn't your cup of tea, there are seven other finishes including Ignite Flame red, Phantom Pearl black, Gravity Gold Matte, and another four grey options.

On the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. In terms of upholstery, all models come standard with black seats and blue contrast stitching.

“The Kona N not only provides an excellent halo model to the ever increasing Kona range but adds to our N range,” says Andy Sinclair, Hyundai New Zealand General Manager.

“N models are popular amongst performance car enthusiasts. With the introduction of the Kona N, we anticipate it will attract more new customers to either the Kona range or the N brand.”