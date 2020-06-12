NZ pricing revealed for Jeep’s Gladiator ute: move over Ranger Raptor?
Search Driven for Jeep for sale
Jeep New Zealand is set to launch the new Gladiator ute in August. The new model will be available in both Overland and Rubicon specifications – the latter more focused on hard-core off-road ability.
Read more: Why the Jeep Gladiator is a rock star of the ute world
Gladiator, which borrows a lot from the Wrangler (especially from the B-pillar forward) but has a longer wheelbase and more sophisticated rear suspension, is very much a “lifestyle/adventure” ute rather than a working truck – meaning it’s a lot closer in concept to a Ford Ranger Raptor than a Hilux WorkMate.
Gladiator is also the only convertible ute in the world.
That all puts the pricing in context, which starts at $89,990 for the Overland, rising to $92,990 for the Rubicon.
We drove Gladiator late last year on Kiwi roads (and off-road) as part of a global Jeep event.
Both are powered by Jeep’s 209kW/347Nm 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine (that’s right, no diesel option) with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Overland gets a Selec-Trac 4x4 system, while the Rubicon employs the more versatile Rock-Trac On-Demand setup.
Rock-Trac features heavy-duty front and rear axles, Fox shocks and an electronic disconnect for the sway bar and a super-low crawl ratio. Also exclusive to the Rubicon is an “Off Road+” drive-mode setting.
Braked towing ability is 2721kg, which is well short of your average one-tonne ute but more than the Raptor.
Payload is also just 620kg, which is a little less than Raptor; the tray has integrated tiedowns suitable for “adventure equipment such bicycles, dirt bikes, surfboards and ATVs,” says Jeep.
Standard across the range are adaptive cruise with stop/go function, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic detection and removeable “Freedom” hard top.
In addition to the more capable chassis, the Rubicon has a forward-facing TrailCam, selectable tyre-fill alert and more black body addenda than the Overland (which can be identified by its body-colour hard-top and fender flares).
Jeep says a full range of Mopar accessories will be available from launch in NZ.