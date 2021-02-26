NZ pricing revealed for Mercedes-Benz's uber-luxurious S-Class sedan

While the majority of brands in the automotive world might be infatuated with SUVs, there are still some brands that are flying the sedan flag, and we're happy to see that Mercedes is one of them.

Just recently, Mercedes-Benz New Zealand revealed local pricing for the new S-Class sedan, which is a car that has always been a staple when it comes to new tech in the automotive sector.

It has been confirmed that New Zealand will be getting the S 450 4MATIC and long-wheelbase S 450 L 4MATIC. Prices will be starting at $215,000, and moving to $235,990 for the long-wheelbase model.

Both of these sedans will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine making 270kW and 500Nm. Power will be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

As with most modern Mercedes models, the S-Class gets a 48-volt mild hybrid system that works alongside the petrol engine. This can add up to 16kW and 250Nm in short bursts. As a result, the S 450 will hit 100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz quotes the fuel economy for the normal sedan at 8.2L/100km, and 8.4L/100km for the long-wheelbase sedan.

While the S-Class is a sight to behold on the outside, the inside is where it really shines. It gets two displays on the dash, with one working as a digital gauge cluster, and the other as the infotainment screen.

It uses Mercedes' latest MBUX system which includes the handy "Hey Mercedes" voice activation function.

“For our customers, the S-Class has always stood for the ultimate in automotive luxury,” says Britta Seeger, member of the Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Boards of Management for Sales. “This also encompasses innovations that

make their life easier and safer, while also saving time. It is precisely in these areas where the new S-Class sets standards: for safety and comfort.”

These new S-Class sedans are expected to land in New Zealand this year, with orders opening up in March.