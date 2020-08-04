NZ's first EV ute? Fully electric LDV T60 set to land in 2021

While most motoring segments have some kind of fully electric or hybrid rival jostling with internal-combustion mainstays, New Zealand's ute segment is still EV and hybrid free. However, that looks set to change in 2021.

LDV has confirmed that its double-cab ute, the T60, will be sprouting a fully electric variant next year. Production is set to kick off in the second quarter, with Kiwi arrivals stated to start in the third quarter.

This isn't LDV's first electric rodeo. The firm already has an EV in its line-up in the EV80 van. It also has another EV van on the way in the fourth quarater of 2020; the eDeliver 3.

“These are very exciting times indeed, and to be at the cutting edge and leading the EV charge in the commercial vehicle sector is something we are delighted to be celebrating,” says Andrew Bayliss, General Manager of LDV importer Great Lake Motor Distributors.

“Enquiry for commercial EVs has been particularly strong, so having an EV ute and three EV vans on the market within the coming months will be sure to bolster LDV’s increasingly popular commercial vehicle range.”

The LDV ute is still to be revealed, but we're expecting more rounded styling than the brand's cheap-but-cheerful current T60.

Details around the capacity and possible range of the electric T60 is also still to be confirmed. For reference, the current EV80 is capable of 150–180km range.

But, given it came out a few years ago and technology has moved on since then, expect better numbers from the EV T60.

It's also unlikely to be the only electric ute touching down on our shores in the coming months. Great Wall has already confirmed that it too is making a fully electric ute that's set to be sold here. There's also the controversial Tesla Cybertruck to consider, too.

Now, who's going to win the race to be first?