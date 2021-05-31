NZ's most expensive ute? HSV Maloo emerges for sale at $320K

We're not quite sure as to what started it, but over the last year or so we have seen the price of Australian-performance cars skyrocket, with HSVs, in particular, taking the spotlight.

Thanks to this hype, we've seen numerous HSVs fall well into six figures on the other side of the Tasman, with the most expensive, a GTS-R W1 Maloo, going for $1.03 million as the hammer fell.

While we haven't seen the same incredible prices on this side of the ditch, HSV prices have been following a similar trend, as for all Australian-built muscle machines.

Just recently an HSV GTS-R Maloo emerged for sale on DRIVEN for the handsome sum of $319,990, and it got us talking.

Unlike the Maloo W1 that crossed the seven-figure mark earlier this year, this GTS-R isn't as rare, but features almost all the same goodies that made the W1 so special.

Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-litre V8, which pumps out a hefty 435kW and 740Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels exclusively through a six-speed manual transmission.

To keep this enormous amount of power in check, it gets 410mm brakes up front, and 372mm discs at the rear.

While it's hard to say whether or not these machines will carry on appreciating at the current rate, this low-kilometre example is good buying, and looks like a solid investment

Click here to view the listing